GARLAND, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A seat-belted driver who went into a dry canal in Garland escaped injury.

“Garland Fire, Tremonton Ambulance, and law enforcement responded to East Garland road on a reported vehicle in the canal,” says a statement issued Saturday by the Garland Fire Department.

“Units arrived on scene to find the driver who had safely self-extricated. Driver was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt. Luckily no water was in the canal.”