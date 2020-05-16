Driver seriously injured in Tooele County I-80 crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital Friday in serious condition after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 80 outside of Delle in northeast Tooele County.

The accident occurred near milepost 69, at about 7 p.m., when the eastbound van struck the barrier along I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Bishop said the single-vehicle crash left the driver trapped and extrication was required.

The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition, Bishop said.

