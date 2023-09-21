Driver sought in hit-and-run involving construction worker in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a motorist involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a construction worker Wednesday.

A white truck was traveling northwest on Morgan Valley Drive near 2800 North when it hit a construction worker and did not stop, the sheriff’s office said on social media Thursday. The extent of the construction worker’s injuries was not disclosed.

The truck was described as a newer model Ford F-150, with black wheels and possible front-end damage, the post says.

“We understand this is a very common truck, but we have no other information to go on. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Rock at 801-845-4039,” the post says.