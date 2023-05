PARK CITY, Utah, May 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews responded to a rollover Friday on State Route 248.

Dispatch was alerted at 5:30 p.m., and crews went to the area of mile marker 3.

The car’s lone occupant could not immediately be accessed because the vehicle came to rest balanced on its passenger side.

“Firefighters extricated one patient from the vehicle in stable condition,” says a statement issued by PCFD.