Driver survives violent Snowville crash

SNOWVILLE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews Tuesday morning responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover in remote Box Elder County to find the scene momentarily mysterious.

Emergency responders from the Snowville Volunteer Fire Department found the obviously totaled SUV well off of Interstate 84 at milepost 6 near the Utah-Idaho state line.

The path of the vehicle in the dramatic crash showed it had rolled over the top of a 16-foot wildlife fence, according to the fire department’s account on social media. Plus, no one was there.

“On initial response no occupants of the vehicle, including the driver could be located,” Snowville fire said. “On scene crews initiated a grid search but still could not locate any occupants.

“Crews released the scene to law enforcement officers and returned to station. While returning to station the driver and single occupant of the vehicle had seen the emergency lights and returned to the scene of the crash.