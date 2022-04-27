Driver suspected in Layton auto theft arrested in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old motorist Tuesday in connection with a vehicle theft in Layton.

Deputies pulled over the driver about 12:30 p.m. near 6600 South U.S. 89 after being alerted to the stolen vehicle, according to a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The 19-year-old driver was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of vehicle theft, driving without a valid license, and possession of alcohol by a minor, the post states.

The driver’s name and gender were not immediately released.