Driver taken to hospital after car goes 100 feet down North Ogden Divide

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution Saturday morning after traveling about 100 feet down an embankment and crashing in North Ogden.

Deputies responded about 9 a.m. to the single-car crash along the North Ogden Divide, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

“Crews from Weber Fire Department were able to reach the driver and assist her up the mountain,” the post says.

The North Ogden Divide was closed for about two hours while crews worked to recover the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

