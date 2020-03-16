Driver transported to hospital after vehicle hits TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported to an area hospital after the vehicle she was driving collided with a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred just after 10 a.m. in the area of the Vivint Smart Home Arena station at 300 W. South Temple.

Arky said the woman ran a red light and T-boned the lead car, or first car, of the TRAX train.

The 55-year-old driver was assessed on scene then transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one on the TRAX train was injured.

Arky said a bus bridge did not need to be activated as there is double tracking in that area.

A UTA tweet at 11:08 a.m. said: “The incident has been cleared and the train has been released from the scene. Expect delays as trains catch up to their schedules.”