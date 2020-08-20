Driver veers into tree, is critically injured in Salt Lake City accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver in Salt Lake City is in critical condition after he swerved into a tree on Thursday morning.

Police investigators are not yet sure if the accident, near 800 north and 300 West, may have been sparked by a medical emergency.

“We had a single car accident, driver was northbound on third west, and just past Wall Street — we don’t know why or what happened, but his car veered off the road and impacted into a tree,” said Lt. Russ Amott, Salt Lake City Police Department, at the scene.

“From what witnesses have told us, there wasn’t anything or anyone that could have caused the accident, so we’re still trying to determine if there was something wrong with the driver — a medical condition or anything else — that could have caused the accident to take place.”

Amot said medical crews were performing CPR on the victim when his officers arrived, and the CPR continued as paramedics prepared the man for transport. Amott estimated the victim, who was alone in the vehicle, is about 50 years old.

Gephardt Daily will update information as details become available.