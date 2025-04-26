Driver whose truck crashed into Oquirrh Lake dies from injuries

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver whose pickup truck crashed into South Jordan’s Oquirrh Lake on April 17 has died from his injuries.

According to a Thursday news release from the South Jordan Police Department, the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when a truck traveling at high speed failed to stop at the intersection of Duckhorn Drive and Kestrel Rise Road.

The vehicle struck a parked car, overturned, and landed upside down in the lake.

Three witnesses pulled the driver from the submerged truck and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died Wednesday afternoon, the SJPD statement said.

The victim’s name is not being released out of respect for the family, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although authorities confirmed speed was a contributing factor.

City officials thanked community members who provided aid at the scene and extended condolences to the driver’s family.