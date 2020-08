SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 900 N. Main St. in Springville after a car hit a power pole Monday morning.

“We have an injury accident at 900 N. Main,” said a tweet from Springville Police Department. “A power pole was hit, Springville Power is aware of the problem. Please avoid the area.”