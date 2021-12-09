Drivers asked to slow down on I-80 eastbound to I-215 northbound due to diesel fuel leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being asked to slow down in the area of I-80 eastbound to I-215 northbound due to a diesel fuel leak Thursday morning.

“Traffic incident with diesel fuel leak I-80 eastbound to I-215 northbound jackknifed tractor trailer,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department at 9:35 a.m. “Vehicle is off the roadway.”

Hazmat crews are handling the leak, the tweet said.

“Traffic is flowing, we ask the community to slow down in that area,” the tweet added.

