Drivers cautioned after avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers near Bridal Veil Falls not to pull over to take in the view.

That’s because of an avalanche at the site, just south of state Route 189.

“An avalanche has occurred at Bridal Veil Falls near SR-189 in Provo Canyon,” says a UHP tweet.

“The Utah Highway Patrol is asking motorist not to stop on the shoulder of the roadway at this location because it has caused some dangerous conditions.”

UHP provided some photo views instead.