Drivers face delays on northbound I-215 South at 5100 South due to vehicle fire

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers on northbound Interstate 215 South in Salt Lake County are facing delays Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

The incident is at mile post 15, 5100 South, and the two right lanes are closed, said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

It’s not clear if anyone has been injured.

The tweet said delays are likely until approximately 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this early stage.

