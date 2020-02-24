Drivers face delays on Redwood Road at 3500 South after gas leak

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are facing delays on Redwood Road in West Valley City after a gas leak in the area Monday afternoon.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 4 p.m. said the three right lanes southbound, the northbound right lane and all lanes westbound are closed at the intersection of Redwood Road and 3500 South.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Dominion Energy is on scene but those lanes may be closed through 8 p.m. or later, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

