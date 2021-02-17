Drivers face delays on southbound I-15 in American Fork after semi overturns

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — Drivers on southbound Interstate 15 in American Fork are facing delays after a semi overturned Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily crews are working to remove the truck in the area of mile post 276 near 500 East. There were a total of 10 vehicles involved in crashes in that vicinity, Street said.

Initially all lanes of traffic were blocked but as of 11:30 a.m. “a few” lanes have reopened, Street said.

Drivers should still expect delays in the area, and use an alternate route if possible.

There were no injuries as a result of the crashes, Street said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.