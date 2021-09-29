Drivers facing delays after fuel leak, several crashes on northbound Interstate 15 at 600 South

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are facing delays after a fuel leak and several crashes on northbound Interstate 15 in Salt lake City Wednesday morning.

The incident is at 600 South at mile post 307, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 10:30 a.m.

Lane restrictions are in place to allow for clean up, the tweet said.

“Use caution in the area,” the tweet added.

It is not clear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.