Drivers facing delays on Ogden Canyon Highway after 2 crashes

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are facing delays on State Route 39, Ogden Canyon Highway, Thursday night after two crashes.

Tweets from the Utah Department of Transportation said eastbound SR-39 is closed at mile post 9, one mile east of Ogden. Westbound SR-39 is closed at mile post 17 at Pineview Reservoir.

Early reports from the scene indicate two people have been transported by ground ambulance.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.