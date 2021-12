CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 in Clearfield has reopened after a crash Friday morning, officials said.

The crash was at mile post 334, at 700 South, said a tweet from UDOT Traffic at 9:30 a.m.

“One lane is open, expect major delays,” the tweet said.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily at 10:15 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.

Multiple vehicles were involved; there were no injuries.