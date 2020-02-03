Drivers in Little, Big Cottonwood Canyons should expect delays due to storm

BIG, LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons should prepare for delays Monday morning due to a winter storm that moved in Sunday night.

“Vehicle slide offs and snow aplenty in the canyon, along with steady traffic uphill,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons. “Road conditions are snowy and visibility is low, please be prepared for delays.”

The traction law is now in effect for both canyons, the tweet said, with around 2 inches of snow falling every hour.

A previous tweet said the visibility is particularly low in the lower half of the canyon.

“If you need to pullover to clear your windshield, #drivewintersafe and do not block the roadway,” the tweet said.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 4 a.m. Tuesday for northern Utah.