Drivers in West Point warned of road closure due to broken water line

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Roy City

WEST POINT CITY, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers in West Point are being warned of a road closure due to a broken water line Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from UDOT Region One just before 3:10 p.m. said: “ROAD CLOSURE: SR-107 (300 N) in West Point City is currently closed between 3700 West and 4100 West due to a broken water line. Crews are working to repair the line.”

Other Stories of Interest:  West Point cadets returning for graduation test positive for COVID-19

West Point is west of Clearfield in Davis County.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here