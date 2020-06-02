Drivers in West Point warned of road closure due to broken water line

WEST POINT CITY, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers in West Point are being warned of a road closure due to a broken water line Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from UDOT Region One just before 3:10 p.m. said: “ROAD CLOSURE: SR-107 (300 N) in West Point City is currently closed between 3700 West and 4100 West due to a broken water line. Crews are working to repair the line.”

West Point is west of Clearfield in Davis County.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.