Drivers should expect closures overnight on northbound Interstate 15 in Midvale, South Jordan

MIDVALE, SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers on northbound Interstate 15 should expect overnight lane closures in Midvale and South Jordan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“DRIVER ALERT: Tonight and tomorrow night, 8/18 and 8/19, expect overnight lane closures on NB I-15 between 10600 South and 8000 South as early as 8 p.m. and one lane open from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. All lanes open by 5 a.m.,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

Crews will be restriping lanes into a temporary configuration, the tweet said.