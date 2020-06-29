Drivers should expect delays due to road work in American Fork Canyon from Monday

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers should expect delays in American Fork Canyon due to road work from Monday through early August.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said crews will resurface State Route 92 from the mouth of the canyon to Pine Hollow and State Route 144 to Tibble Fork. Drivers can expect one-way traffic, Sunday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as well as noise and dust due to the work, the tweet said.

“Curb and gutter, guard rails and barrier will be replaced as needed throughout the project limits,” the tweet said. “The project will enhance safety and create a smoother surface for drivers and cyclists.”

On-street parking in the project area is strictly prohibited and all traffic is required to follow flagging operations for the work, the tweet said.

Construction is expected to be complete in September 2020.