Drivers should expect delays on I-15 in Roy after crash

ROY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 15 in the Roy area after a crash Friday morning.

“Driver Alert: Lanes are closed both directions on I-15 at mile post 338 in Roy due to a crash,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation. “Expect delays through the area.”

Initial reports indicate there may be a second crash at mile post 335, in the northbound lanes. The crash at 338 is in the southbound lanes.

It’s not clear at this stage if anyone has been injured.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.