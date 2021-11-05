Drivers should plan ahead for ramp closure on northbound I-15 in Roy Saturday night

ROY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers should plan ahead for a closure of the northbound I-15 on- and off-ramp at 5600 South in Roy Saturday night.

The ramps will close overnight between 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 5 a.m. on Sunday for lane striping, said a tweet from UDOT Region One. The closure will allow crews to restripe lanes.

Drivers can detour to 650 North in Clearfield to enter or exit northbound I-15.

There will also be a closure of the ​northbound I-15 off-ramp at Riverdale Road between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers can detour off I-15 at 5600 South in Roy.

