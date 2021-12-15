Drivers urged to avoid Sardine Canyon due to whiteout conditions

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being urged to avoid Sardine Canyon Tuesday night due to whiteout conditions and multiple slide-offs.

“Sardine Canyon U.S. 89/91 has whiteout conditions,” said a tweet from LCPD 911 Dispatch. “Multiple cars off the road southbound and northbound lanes are at a standstill. Roads throughout Cache County are slick and snow packed. Please stay home and watch a Christmas movie.”

A previous tweet said that UDOT is advising chains or a 4X4 vehicle are required for travel in the canyon.

“Heavy snow being reported,” the tweet said. “Please do not attempt without the required chains or 4×4.”

Up to five inches of snow is expected in the valleys Tuesday overnight, while the benches could see up to eight inches. Mountain locations could see one to two feet of snow.

