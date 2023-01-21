Drivers warned of ice danger on I-84 in Morgan County after numerous crashes

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A statement issued by Morgan County Fire & EMS asks travelers on Interstate 84, between mile markers 89 and 92, to use “extreme caution.

“Warm water runoff during the day is freezing in the shaded parts of the canyon and at night, causing unsuspecting ice formation, especially on the bridge structures,” the agency statement says. “Cruise control should be turned off when the road looks wet or there is potential for it to be wet/icy.

“If you are involved in an accident in the canyon, please remain in your vehicle if safe to do so. If your vehicle is safe to drive, get it to the nearest exit (exit 92 if eastbound, exit 87 if westbound).”

Then, the post says, call one of two numbers:

911 if emergent injuries, road blockage, or inoperable vehicles exist as a result, or;

801-395-8221 if your incident does not meet the upper criteria, this will dial you to the Weber/Morgan 911 non-emergency line.

The post says if a dispatcher gives other instructions, those should be followed “as they have the best knowledge of resources and can directly communicate with those responding to you.”