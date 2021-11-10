Drivers warned to drive with care after rollover in Weber Canyon

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being warned to slow down and take extra care after a rollover in Weber Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

“Rain = Rollover, in Weber Canyon’s ‘usual spot’ just before the power plant westbound today around 4 p.m.,” said a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“Mountain Green E131 was first to arrive and was assisted by Weber and South Weber units. No injuries, but wrecks here have become a way-too-common event.”

The post said the location of the crash is the same spot where an SUV flipped the first week of October and a semi full of hay was involved in a crash on Monday.

“Mountain Green Fire Chief Brian Brendel has been leading an effort to alert state officials to the dangerous situation here, where seven semis have rolled during the past two years,” the post said “He has enlisted the help of Utah State Senator Ann Milner, and just last Friday, Chief Brendel was on a conference call with Senator Milner, UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras, Deputy Director of Engineering and Operations Lisa Wilson, and Director of Operations Troy Peterson. All agreed that additional efforts must be made to try to better advise drivers to slow down.”

Additional signage is in the works for this area, along with a change in the variable message board a mile before the dangerous curve.

“Chief Brendel will continue to engage with UDOT in this safety effort,” the post said.