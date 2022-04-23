Military drones to swarm skies over Dugway, will hunt in ‘wolfpacks’ during major military field exercise with allies

DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Tooele County, Utah, April 22, 2022 — Swarms of military drones will soon take to the skies over the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Grounds in a major field exercise involving the coordinated use high-tech drones in simulated combat conditions.

Billed as EDGE22, for Experimental Demonstration Gateway Exercise 2022, dozens of drones will swarm and attack in exercises designed to extend “the reach and lethality of FARA ecosystem to accelerate combined kill chains in all-domain operations,” according to a U.S. army report.

FARA stands for Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

More than seven partner nations, 15 Army units and 12 industry contractors will participate in the maneuvers running through mid-May, the report said.

During a recent presentation at the Army Aviation Association of America conference in Nashville, and first reported by BreakingDefense.com, Maj. Gen. Walter Rugen, director of the Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, said “We’ll basically be scrimmaging with our partners and allies,” which will include Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, France, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

According to a message posted on the U.S. Army Future Command’s Facebook page, “Participants from across the U.S. Army will come together to build on lessons learned from previous experimentations by assessing new tactics, technologies and interconnecting architectures … to rehearse use cases in a theater relevant environment, allowing personnel to focus on network, range, reach, fires, electronic warfare and international integration.”

“Release the hounds” reads a post on the Dugway Facebook page on EDGE22, talking about the experiments with “drone swarms that behave more like a wolfpack.”