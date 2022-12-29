Drunk driving and speeding way up for Christmas on Utah’s interstates, but fatalities down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Everything was up, except, somehow, fatalities, as the Utah Highway Patrol found much more to do this Christmas season than last.

Patrolling Utah’s interstates, the agency counted 39 DUI arrests. 172 crashes and 84 speeders topping 100 mph, according to a synopsis posted Wednesday on social media for the Dec. 23-26 period. That compares to 21, 161 and 31, respectively, for the same time period last year. But no fatalities resulted, compared to three last year.

“Your UHP Troopers had a busy week between handling crashes, stopping drivers traveling well over the speed limit, and stopping impaired drivers,” UHP said. “On Christmas Eve a Trooper stopped a vehicle traveling 139 mph!”

In all, 1,863 motorist contacts were made, compared to 1,512 for the last Yuletide season, plus 714 speeding stops total, compared to 698.

Seat belt violations numbered 64, up from 48.