Duchesne Co. Sheriff again asks for help finding visitor from Finland

UTAH, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office is again asking for the public’s help finding Onni Llmari Raassina, a 28-year-old man from Finland who flew to Utah on March 5 with the stated plan of traveling to Duchesne County.

Raassina was captured on an airport camera on the day of his arrival, but his current location is unknown. He was believed to be headed to Duchesne County’s Moon Lake area.

Raassina stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has blue eyes and blond hair. An earlier news release was issued on May 19.

“If you have any information about Onni’s whereabouts or have been in contact with him, please reach out to Cpt. John Crowley at Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office by calling 435-738-1126 or emailing [email protected],” says a news release issued Monday.