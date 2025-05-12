Duchesne Co. Sheriff deputy shoots, kills armed woman during domestic violence call

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne County deputy shot and killed a woman Sunday night after being called to investigate an alleged domestic dispute.

The lethal confrontation happened at 9:30 p.m. in the western part of the county, a DCSO news release says.

“While attempting to contact the adult female suspect, she opened the door carrying a handgun,” the release says.

“Deputies ordered her to drop the weapon. The suspect raised the handgun, pointing it at the deputy. The deputy fired at her, striking her in the chest.

“Deputies and EMS immediately started life saving measures, but she died at the scene.”

The case is active and is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, the release says. The name of the dead woman has not been released “pending notification of family.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional details of the Officer Involved Critical Incident as they are released.