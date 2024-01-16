Duchesne Co. Sheriff: Man, 49, arrested after alleged rape at County Senior Citizen’s Center

DUCHESNE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after police say he raped a woman in a bedroom at the Duchesne County Senior Citizen’s Center.

The assault, classified as domestic violence, was reported on Jan. 4, and reportedly took place about a week earlier, according to an affidavit filed against Bryan Keith Dumas, 49.

The same Duchesne County Sheriff official who filed the affidavit transported the woman to the Uintah Basin Medical Center for an examination. A nurse there “verified that there was significant internal, and external trauma that had been suffered by the

victim.”

During questioning the following day, the victim, who police said is known to Dumas, recounted in detail the sequence of events which took place the night of the assault and left her “disoriented” and “in extreme pain.”

She also revealed to officers Dumas had threatened her with a handgun a couple of days after the sexual assault.

Dumas is currently in the Duchesne County Jail facing a first-degree felony rape charge, in addition to aggravated assault for allegedly threatening the victim with a handgun.

Court documents show Dumas was also accused of interference with an arresting officer when he was taken into custody, a class B misdemeanor.

Dumas was ordered to be held without bail.