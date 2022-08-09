Duchesne County deputies: Man arrested after firing on ‘good Samaritan,’ responding officers

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne County suspect has been jailed on 14 felony charges after he allegedly fired on a “good Samaritan” and others after the man helped dislodge the suspect’s pickup from mud.

Suspect Eric Delynn Burns, 31, is also accused at firing at deputies who responded to the shots fired call, dispatched at 11:30 p.m. July 28, a Thursday.

“Upon arriving on scene, a gun shot rang out, it was close to myself and Deputy Woodhouse’s vehicles,” says Burns’ probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office.

The filing officer said he and the other deputy responded to the location of two additional deputies, who also reported a shot fired in their direction.

Suspect search

Two deputies “retrieved our long rifles,” while a third turned on his siren “then yelled for the suspect to show himself.”

There was no response. Two deputies started a grid search on foot for the suspect and two others drove up to an abandoned vehicle that near the roadway.

Deputies located the gray Chevrolet pickup, with no plates, registration or insurance, with a VIN number that linked it to Burns. Two guns were found in the truck, and one was located in a nearby ravine. One gun was stolen out of Springville.

Also found in or near the truck were spendt shell casings, live ammunition, and empty beer bottles.

Victims’ harrowing story

In a call to the victim, identified as K.T., he stated there had been four shots fired at him and his family.

“K.T. stated that a vehicle pulled into their driveway around 2100 hours, backed out and got stuck in the mud. K.T. drove down to assist the individual who was driving an older model Chevrolet pickup, gray in color. KT assisted in getting the individual unstuck.”

The victim said he introduced himself to Burns, who “asked if he could pay him for the help. K.T. declined Eric’s offer, and drove back to his property,” Burns’ affidavit says.

K.T. and a second victim did not hear Burns leave, but soon after, noticed a flashlight shining on K.T.’s property. The flashlight holder drove up, and a voice the victim recognized as Burns’ said K.T.’s name, the statement says.

Asked about the flashlight, “Eric stated that it’s just a flashlight, K.T. stated that Eric then put his hands in his hoodie as if he had a weapon of some kind.”

K.T. and T.P., who said they felt uneasy, drove away, Burns’ probable cause statement says.

“K.T. and T.P. arrived back at their property approximately three minutes later. That’s when they heard four shots fired in their general direction. K.T. stated himself and T.P. gathered their wives and small children and retreated inside their travel trailers. K.T. stated he heard another shot as they were running to their trailers.

“K.T. and T.P. had their families lay on the floor for cover, one child asked TP if they were going to die.”

T.P. told officers he heard a shot whistle by his head while trying to get his wife and children to safety, and “T.P. stated he thought for sure ‘he was going to kill

us all.'”

The gray truck officers located was “confirmed as the same truck K.T. pulled out of the mud at 2100 hours,” Burns’ probable cause statement says, adding that cigarette butts found near the pickup are being tested for DNA, with results pending.

Charges

Burns, who is restricted from having dangerous weapons, was arrested on Aug. 2, and ordered held without bail on charges of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Two counts of purchase, transfer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Unlawful purchase by interdicted person, a class B misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted drivers, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended/revoked/denied license with prior conviction, a class B misdemeanor

No insurance second or subsequent offence within three years of prior, a class C misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without license or registration (suspended or revoked), a class C misdemeanor

Failure to install ignition interlock device, a class C misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.