Duchesne County man allegedly had sexual relations with a minor, gave her STD

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old Duchesne County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly had sexual relations with a minor, giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

A probable cause statement from the 8th District Court of Duchesne County said Jaden Cecil Priebe is facing two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, as well as willful introduction of a communicable disease, a class A misdemeanor.

The probable cause statement said that on Feb. 7, an officer talked to the 17-year-old victim. She stated she had sexual relations with Priebe on Jan. 14 and 15 in Roosevelt City.

The victim told the officer that she was told by multiple people “she needed to get tested for an STD because Jaden had told people he had an STD,” the statement said.

On Feb. 6, the victim got checked. The next day, the doctor called her and said she had type 2 herpes and “would have this the rest of her life,” the statement said. “Jaden did not tell her he had an STD.”

The officer then called Priebe to have him come into the Roosevelt Police Department for an interview; the suspect said he would come in later that afternoon. The suspect’s attorney then called the officer to say Priebe would not be talking to him.

A summons has been issued for Priebe to appear in court later this month.