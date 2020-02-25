Duchesne County SAR searching for 3 teens who ran away from residential treatment center

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Duchesne County Search and Rescue crews are searching for three teenagers who ran away from a residential treatment center near Roosevelt in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release all three teens are residents of Cedar Ridge Academy at 4270 W. 5625 North. The center’s staff contacted the sheriff’s office about 1 a.m. Monday to report that the teens had run away.
Officials then called out members of its search and rescue team at 3 p.m. to assist with the ongoing search for the three teenagers, said a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Officials are searching for:
- Leah Douglas, 14, who was last seen wearing a green shirt with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds.
- Nicole “Nic” Thornton, 16, who was last seen wearing a red sweater with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 150 pounds.
- Sitara Chavez, 16, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with the words “Cedar Ridge” on it.
The news release added: “To Leah, Nic and Sitara: If you see this post, please call the sheriff’s office or central dispatch to let us know you are safe.”
Anyone who sees or has contact with these teens should call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or central dispatch at 435-789-4222.