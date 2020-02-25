Duchesne County SAR searching for 3 teens who ran away from residential treatment center

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Duchesne County Search and Rescue crews are searching for three teenagers who ran away from a residential treatment center near Roosevelt in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release all three teens are residents of Cedar Ridge Academy at 4270 W. 5625 North. The center’s staff contacted the sheriff’s office about 1 a.m. Monday to report that the teens had run away.

Officials then called out members of its search and rescue team at 3 p.m. to assist with the ongoing search for the three teenagers, said a news release from the sheriff’s office.