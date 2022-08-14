Duchesne County’s Boulder Ridge Fire reported at 100 acres, 20% contained

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Boulder Ridge Fire, sparked Saturday, grew from an estimated 30 acres to about 100 acres overnight, according to information from Utah Fire Info.

“Fire is estimated at 100 acres and 20 percent contained,” says a statement on the page. Weather conditions are expected to be favorable today. Rain has already fallen this morning and more is forecast this afternoon.”

The Boulder Ridge Fire is believed to been started by a lighting strike, although the investigation is ongoing.

The fire is burning on Ute tribal land in Duchesne County near Monarch Ridge and Brown’s Draw Reservoir about six miles west of Neola, an earlier UFI tweet said.

The fire was first reported at 2:19 p.m., and initial crews on the ground were from Neola, Altamont, Lapoint and Roosevelt fire departments, working alongside federal firefighters. Multiple aircrafts were dropping retardant and water from above in an attempt to flower the fire’s spread.

Additional firefighters and resources were ordered Saturday to help with the effort starting Sunday.