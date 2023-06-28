Duck recover: Taylorsville police escort ducklings off Bangerter Highway

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ducklings trying to cross Bangerter Highway last week got a special police escort.

“It was Operation Duck Rescue,” a Taylorsville Police Department social media post says.

“TVPD responded to a report of a duck crossing at 6200 S. Bangerter Highway. The little ducklings were attempting to cross the highway outside a crosswalk! So TVPD and West Valley Animal Control officers gathered them up and reunited them with their duckling family, who were then relocated to a nearby waterway.

“Unlike these ducklings, always remember to use crosswalks and obey pedestrian roadway laws and ordinances,” the post said, adding smiley face and duck emojis, and tagging #TVPDUtah, #TVPDDuckPatrol, #WVCAnimalControl and #ZeroFatalities .