Due to shortage, Moab hospital asks willing crafters to sew, donate protective masks

MOAB, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Due to a national shortage of personal protective face masks, health care professionals at Moab Regional Hospital are asking willing crafters to sew and donate a homemade version.

“We have a very limited supply of face masks and are asking for donations from the community,” says a post on the Moab Regional Hospital Facebook page.

“We especially appreciate N95-type masks that are recommended by the CDC to protect healthcare workers against coronavirus. As you may know, the mask supply chain has been seriously disrupted and MRH is making contingent plans for the very real possibility that we may not get any additional masks until August (current backorder date) or worse.”

So, perhaps calling on Utah’s pioneer spirit, the hospital worked with a local sewing shop, Canyonland Quilts, which came up with a face mask pattern and an instructional video for those willing to sew homemade masks.

The masks are made from multiple layers of fabric and some batting, the fibrous layer of material stitched inside quilts. The design includes a pocket for an added medical filter and a section of wire to shape fabric against the wearer’s nose. Darts — tucks that come to a point — also help shape masks around the wearer’s nose and chin.

Thin straps of sewing elastic are attached, and slip behind the ears of the wearer to keep the mask more snug against the face.