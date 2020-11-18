DUI driver allegedly causes head-on crash in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A DUI driver allegedly caused a head-on crash in North Salt Lake Monday evening.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Omar Nicholas Budge, 31, is facing charges of:

2 charges of failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence with personal injury, a class A misdemeanor

The statement said officers were dispatched to a severe head-on crash at 100 South U.S. Highway 89 on at approximately 6 p.m.

“On arrival, witnesses stated that they saw a white vehicle hit another car,” the statement said. “The car that was struck by the white vehicle crossed the median and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. The white vehicle then fled the area.”

A Utah license plate was located at the scene and the owner was contacted. The owner of the vehicle told officers that Budge was the driver of the vehicle and he was unable to contact Budge by phone.

“While officers were attempting to locate the vehicle and Budge, Davis dispatch received calls from other individuals stating that the vehicle was still driving recklessly northbound on I-15, and almost crashing into other vehicles and the concrete barrier,” the statement said.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned in the C-A-L Ranch parking lot in Layton and a witness called dispatch to report a male in the area was behaving erratically.

Layton police were able to make contact with the individual, who was identified as Budge. He was read his Miranda rights and admitted to being in a crash and then leaving the scene.

“While I was talking with Omar, I could detect the odor of alcohol and his speech was slow and slurred,” the statement said. “Omar stated that he had been drinking with his friends and had drunk whiskey prior to driving the vehicle.”

Budge’s mother verified there was no alcohol in the residence they share and he had not been drinking since he returned home.

One of the drivers of the vehicles Budge crashed into was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in serious condition. The other vehicle driver involved was taken to another hospital with broken bones.

Budge was transported to Davis County Jail with his bail set at $11,980.