DUI driver from Pleasant Grove facing felony charge after woman is left in coma

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A DUI driver from Pleasant Grove is facing a felony charge after a woman he hit with his vehicle was allegedly left in a coma.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Patrick Anthony Nelson, 44, is facing a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

On Monday, officials responded to an injury crash on southbound Interstate 15 at mile post 267 near Provo.

After taking a field sobriety test, Nelson was booked into Utah County Jail. Later that afternoon, officials received information that one of the victims in the crash sustained injuries to her brain that are life-threatening.

Nelson had been initially charged with a class A misdemeanor, which was then enhanced to a third-degree felony.

The suspect has a long history of arrest in Utah County, dating back to 1995.