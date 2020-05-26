DUI suspect from Cedar City allegedly tried to bribe police with $50K

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A DUI suspect from Cedar City allegedly tried to bribe officers with $50,000 to release him.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Iron County said Jacquez Garfield Wright, 28, is facing charges of:

Offer to bribe a public servant, a third-degree felony

DUI; alcohol/drugs or combination, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Operate a vehicle without license or registration, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The probable cause statement said the arresting officer responded to a report of a traffic accident Sunday morning at Rita’s Taco at 1098 W. 200 North in Cedar City, involving “a black male driving a gray Dodge Journey with Nevada plates.”

As the officer approached, he saw the Journey stopped at the end of the McDonald’s drive through adjacent to the taco shop.

“I observed a black male, later identified as Jacquez Wright, walking near the vehicle,” the arresting officer wrote. “As officers and I approached the vehicle, Jacquez entered the driver’s seat of the gray Dodge. I exited my vehicle and approached the gray Dodge on foot. As I did this, Jacquez exited the gray Dodge and walked towards me. I observed Jacquez with very poor walking and standing balance.”

As the officer stood approximately 10 feet from Wright, he smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, the statement said.

“I attempted to inform Jacquez of the reason for contact, and in his brief response, observed him with slurred speech,” the statement said. “After Jacquez seemed to understand the reason for contact, he began to become agitated and pace around the scene. I informed Jacquez that he was not free to leave, and requested that he stand in a specific place.”

Wright then walked backwards away from the officer, and the officer thought he was going to flee. The arresting officer and another officer stopped Wright and placed him in handcuffs.

“I searched Jacquez subsequent to arrest, and found a small bag of marijuana in his right pants’ pocket,” the statement said. “I told Jacquez to sit in my vehicle, but he refused. The other officer and I attempted to place Jacquez in the vehicle, but he physically resisted.”

The other officer warned the subject that force would be used if he did not comply, and he still refused. The other officer drive stunned the subject, and he still refused to enter, then drive stunned him again, and he complied.

“During this close interaction, the subject was belligerent, and the odor of alcohol became extremely strong,” the statement said.

A DUI search warrant was approved and the arresting officer attempted to serve the warrant on Wright at the Cedar City Hospital. Due to the subject resisting, the phlebotomist could not properly conduct the blood draw. A decision was made after consulting the city prosecutor, to charge Wright with DUI “based on my observations and the witnesses statement regarding the traffic accident,” the arresting officer wrote.

“During my times with Jacquez, he offered me $50,000 to release him,” the statement said. “I was not concerned about this statement initially, but Jacquez later offered $12,000, and later $10,000 for me to release him. Throughout my interaction with Jacquez, he claimed several times to be very wealthy, and was in possession of over $500 cash. These offers were recorded, along with the rest of the incident on body-worn camera.”

Wright has a revoked Nevada driver’s license.

The suspect was transported to Iron County Jail with his bail set at $10,000.