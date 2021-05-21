Dump truck driver dead after rollover crash in Beaver Canyon

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A dump truck driver died after a rollover crash in Beaver Canyon Thursday morning.

“At approximately 9:02 a.m., a dump truck was traveling westbound on SR-153 at approximately mile post 17,” said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol. “The dump truck was occupied by a single male driver. As the truck entered a turn in the roadway, it veered left and struck the guardrail.”

The truck went through the guardrail and rolled down a steep embankment.

The driver was thrown from the truck and died on scene. He has not been identified pending notification of family.

The dump truck was empty, the news release said.

“Section 15 troopers also responded to assist with the investigation, since it was a commercial vehicle,” the news release said. “Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor to the cause of the crash.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.