Dump truck driver dead after rollover, vehicle fire on I-15 in Payson

PAYSON, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dump truck driver died Tuesday after his vehicle rolled over and burned on northbound on Interstate 15 in Payson.

The accident happened at about 10:56 a.m. on northbound I-15 milepost 248, which is near Payson’s 800 South on-ramp.

“The front right tire of the truck blows, causing him to lose control,” Lt. Camron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. “He goes to the right and hits the guardrail, and ends up going off after the guardrail ends, and he rolls onto the driver side, and the truck catches on fire.”

Roden said it is unknown at this point whether the driver, who was alone in the Freightliner dump truck, died as a result of the impact or the fire.

Roden said at 2:45 p.m. that the scene was expected to be cleared soon.