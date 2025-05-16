Dump truck driver’s raised bed leads to granddaddy of all wedgies on Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic slowed to a crawl on a stretch of Bangerter Highway Thursday night after the raised bed of a dump truck struck a concrete aqueduct over the roadway, and became wedged in place, blocking vehicles and endangering drivers.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, the freak accident happened about 7:10 p.m., in the northbound lanes near 8800 South.

The force of the collision was so intense that it ripped the bed off the back of the truck, which then continued for about the length of a city block before coming to a stop.

Gephardt Daily photo by Monico Garza

The driver sustained minor injuries, but was treated at the scene, a WJPD officer told Gephardt Daily.

UDOT inspectors were dispatched to accident site to check out the road bed and the concrete viaduct in what was referred to on UDOT’s website as a “structure emergency.”

The right lanes reopened about 10:45 p.m.