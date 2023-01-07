Dump truck rolls into UTA bus in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A Utah Transit Authority bus driver escaped with only minor injuries Friday after her ride was hit by a dump truck.

The dump truck apparently failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Eaglewood and Orchard drives shortly after 9 a.m., UTA spokesman Carl Arky said.

“The dump truck tipped over and hit us,” he told Gephardt Daily, noting the bus was stopped at a stop sign at the time.

Shortly after the incident, the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area posted photos of the crash online and advised, “Avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive. Traffic will be backed up for several hours.”

While it wasn’t clear how many passengers were on the bus, Arky said injuries were confined to the driver and she suffered “just a few scratches” even though the impact came on the driver’s side of the cab of the bus.

She was checked at the scene and did not require an ambulance.

The North Salt Lake Police Department is investigating the wreck. Condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, any injuries apparently not yet reported officially.