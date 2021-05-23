Duschesne County Sheriff reports jail inmate death believed to be suicide

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at Duchesne County Jail died Friday after apparently taking his own life, officials said.

Duchesne County Sheriff Travis L. Tucker issued a press release Saturday on Facebook, stating that “inmate John Mooney was found lifeless in his cell from what appears to be self-inflicted injuries” at approximately 7 p.m. Friday. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the press release said.

Mooney, 54 and a Duchesne County resident, was booked into the jail on April 30 this year.

Mooney’s death is being investigated by the Utah State Bureau of Investigations, according to the press release, and his next-of-kin has been notified.

“The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office sends their condolences to his family and loved ones,” Tucker said in the release.