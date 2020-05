WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch Mountain State Park has closed the Dutch Hollow Trail System because of the Saddle Fire, which has burned more than 200 acres north of Interlaken.

Also closed are “The Phosphate” and “The Face” trails. The closures are in effect until further notice.

For updates, follow Utah Wildfire on Twitter at @UtahWildfire