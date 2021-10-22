DWR conservation officers seeking information after trophy bull elk killed, left to waste

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information from the public after a large bull elk was killed and left to waste earlier this month.

The incident occurred on private property near Mormon Flat in Morgan County on Oct. 9, said a news release from the DWR. The animal was shot and killed then left to waste. The bull elk was a 6×6, making it a trophy animal. DWR conservation officers received a report and are investigating the incident.

“Currently, there are no known suspects identified in the case,” DWR Conservation Officer Brandon Olson said. “Investigating officers received information that the two individuals in the submitted photo may have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have valuable information pertinent to the case. We would like to get additional information from the two men, so if you recognize either of the individuals, please contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding the killing of this elk, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact Olson at 801-541-3906. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed over 1,000 illegally killed animals valued over $387,000.