DWR hosting big horn sheep viewings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials are offering a peek at the state’s approximately 4,500 big horn sheep.

“See bighorn sheep in the wild at one of our upcoming bighorn sheep viewing events !” the Division of Wildlife Resources announced Friday.

The first event will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swaseys Boat Ramp, along the Green River. The second event is on Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mineral Mountains. “If you’d like to attend either of these events, don’t wait — sign up today: bit.ly/4jr4snZ”

Bighorn sheep are native to rugged mountainous areas, the DWR said, and Utah is home to roughly 3,000 desert bighorn sheep and 1,500 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. Biologists will be available at both events to answer questions and provide information about bighorn sheep.

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep prefer steep rocky slopes and may migrate from higher elevations to lower valleys in the winter. Desert bighorn sheep are primarily found in Utah’s southern areas, although there is a nursery facility in Box Elder County to provide a source herd of disease-free desert bighorns in Utah.

“Bighorn sheep are a really unique and charismatic animal, and it’s always exciting to see them in the wild,” DWR Once-in-a-Lifetime Species Coordinator Rusty Robinson said. “We hope that people will take advantage of these viewing opportunities to see some big game animals that you don’t see every day.”

For the first event April 26. at Swaseys Boat Ramp along the Green River, attendees should note that the location requires traveling approximately 6 miles on a relatively flat dirt road, the DWR said.. Visit the Bureau of Land Management website for detailed directions to the boat ramp. Restrooms are available onsite.

“There will be a chance to see bighorn sheep along the river and mountainside, mostly female sheep, known as ewes, and their new lambs.” While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register on Eventbrite in advance to get emailed details and updates about the event.

For the second event May 3 at the Mineral Mountains, participants will meet at the Pahvant Travel Stop, west of exit 135 (Cove Fort), at 10 a.m. and join the caravan to drive about 12 miles west to the viewing location.

“There will be the potential of seeing as many as 20 bighorn sheep at this event.” Participants are encouraged to register in advance for this event as well in order to receive emailed updates and specific details.

Spotting scopes will also be provided at each event; however, participants should bring their own binoculars or spotting scopes if they have them.